Jan 19 (Reuters) - Integrated Research Ltd:

* HY ‍PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR HALF IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $8.9 TO $9.3 MILLION​

* ‍TOTAL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR HY EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $45.0 TO $46.0 MILLION​

* ‍HY LICENCE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $25.0 MILLION TO $26.0 MILLION, UP 5% TO 7%