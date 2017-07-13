FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 13, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Integrity Gaming announces installation of first Gamblit game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Poydras Gaming Finance Corp

* Integrity Gaming announces installation of first gamblit gaming games and signing of new gaming contract

* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp - unit deployed its first Gamblit Gaming Machines at downstream Casino resort in Quapaw, Oklahoma. Gamblit Gaming LLC

* Poydras Gaming Finance - Integrity has an exclusive agreement with Gamblit to distribute its products in tribal jurisdictions in Oklahoma and Texas

* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp - Poydras also announced that integrity has entered an agreement with Choctaw nation of Oklahoma to place gaming consoles

* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp - Consoles are expected to be in place and generate revenue in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

