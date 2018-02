Feb 2 (Reuters) - Intek Group Spa:

* SAYS KME AG, ITS MAIN INVESTMENT, ANNOUNCED THAT IT WILL ISSUE A EUR 300 MILLION BOND RESERVED TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS DUE 2023 AT 6.75 PERCENT

* ‍PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING ARE EXPECTED TO BE USED TO REPAY EXISTING DEBT AND, IN GENERAL, FOR ACTIVITY OF KME GROUP​