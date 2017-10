BRIEF-Intel Corp reports quarterly GAAP earnings per share $0.94‍​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share $0.94‍​

* Quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share $1.01

* Quarterly revenue $16.1 billion versus $15.8 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $15.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly client computing group revenues $8.9 billion, flat‍ from last year

* Quarterly gross margin 62.3% versus 63.3%​

* Says full-year revenue outlook raised by $700 million to $62 billion

* Says full-year GAAP EPS outlook raised by $0.27 to $2.93 and non-GAAP EPS by $0.25 to $3.25

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.01, revenue view $61.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S‍​

* Quarterly data center group revenues $4.9 billion, up 7 percent from last year

* Quarterly internet of things group revenues $849 million, up 23 percent from last year

* Sees Q4 GAAP gross margin percentage 61%, +/- a couple percent. pts.

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP gross margin percentage 63%, +/- a couple percent. pts.

* Sees full-year capital spending (GAAP) $11.5 billion, +/- $500 million