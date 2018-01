BRIEF-Intel Says Firmware For Exploits Issued To 90 pct Of Intel CPUs Introduced In Past 5 Years‍​

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* FIRMWARE UPDATES AND INITIAL PERFORMANCE DATA FOR DATA CENTER SYSTEMS‍​

* ISSUED FIRMWARE UPDATES FOR THE EXPLOITS FOR 90 PERCENT OF INTEL CPUS INTRODUCED IN THE PAST FIVE YEARS

* CUSTOMERS HAVE REPORTED MORE FREQUENT REBOOTS ON FIRMWARE UPDATED SYSTEMS‍​

* REPRODUCED SYSTEM REBOOT ISSUES INTERNALLY AND IS MAKING PROGRESS TOWARD IDENTIFYING THE ROOT CAUSE

* WILL BE PROVIDING BETA MICROCODE TO VENDORS FOR VALIDATION BY NEXT WEEK

* AS EXPECTED, DATA CENTER PERFORMANCE TESTING RESULTS TO DATE SHOW PERFORMANCE IMPACT THAT RANGES DEPENDING ON SPECIFIC WORKLOADS, CONFIGURATIONS