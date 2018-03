March 9 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* WHEN ASKED ABOUT REPORT OF POTENTIAL BID FOR BROADCOM SAYS “FOCUS IS ON INTEGRATING’ PREVIOUS ACQUISITIONS

* INTEL SAYS HAS MADE IMPORTANT ACQUISITIONS OVER THE PAST 30 MONTHS AND WILL FOCUS ON MAKING THEM SUCCESSFUL

* INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS