Nov 1 (Reuters) - IntelGenx Technologies Corp

* Intelgenx and Redhill Biopharma resubmit Rizaport new drug application to the FDA

* Intelgenx Technologies Corp- ‍co, Redhill Biopharma have resubmitted new drug application to U.S. FDA for Rizaport 10 mg​

* Intelgenx-‍if Rizaport NDA resubmission is complete & permitted a full review by FDA, PDUFA date is expected to be set by agency for first half of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: