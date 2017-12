Dec 15 (Reuters) - IntelGenx Technologies Corp:

* INTELGENX RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA CLEARANCE TO BEGIN PHASE 2A STUDY WITH MONTELUKAST VERSAFILM(TM) IN MILD TO MODERATE ALZHEIMER‘S DISEASE

* INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES SAYS PHASE 2A PROOF OF CONCEPT CLINICAL STUDY WILL START SCREENING AD PATIENTS IN Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: