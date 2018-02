Feb 5 (Reuters) - INTELIWISE SA:

* SIGNS DEAL WITH CANADIAN INSURANCE CO FOR IMPLEMENTATION AND INTEGRATION OF AI-CHATBOT SERVICE

* DEAL IS FOR INDEFINITE PERIOD, REMUNERATION FOR FIRST YEAR EXCEEDS 15% OF CO‘S OWN CAPITAL AT 2016-END Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)