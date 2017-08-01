FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Intellia Therapeutics reports Q2 revenue $69.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Intellia Therapeutics Inc

* Intellia Therapeutics announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $69.6 million

* Q2 revenue view $5.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intellia Therapeutics Inc qtrly loss per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intellia Therapeutics - expect that cash, cash equivalents as of June 30 will enable co to fund operating expenses, capital expenditures through mid-2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

