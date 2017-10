July 11 (Reuters) - Intellipharmaceutics International Inc

* Intellipharmaceutics announces second quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly revenues more than tripled to $2.0 million from $0.6 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.06

* Had cash of $1.5 million as at May 31, 2017 compared to $2.4 million as at February 28, 2017

* Currently expect to satisfy our operating cash requirements until September 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: