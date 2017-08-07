FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
BRIEF-Inter Parfums Q2 earnings per share $0.22
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 7, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Inter Parfums Q2 earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Inter Parfums Inc

* Inter Parfums Inc reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 sales $129.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $127.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.25 to $1.27

* Sees FY 2017 sales $560 million to $570 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Inter Parfums Inc qtrly ‍gross margin was 65.0% compared to 63.6%​

* Inter Parfums Inc - ‍affirms 2017 guidance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

