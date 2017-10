July 26 (Reuters) - Inter Parfums Inc

* Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports 10.2% increase in 2017 second quarter net sales

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.25 to $1.27

* Sees FY 2017 sales $560 million to $570 million

* Q2 sales $129.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $120.5 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.25, revenue view $565.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Inter Parfums Inc says revised our 2017 net sales expectations upward