BRIEF-Inter Pipeline Announces $900 Mln Capital Expenditure Program For 2018

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Inter Pipeline Ltd:

* INTER PIPELINE ANNOUNCES CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROGRAM FOR 2018

* $900 MILLION CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROGRAM FOR 2018

* ABOUT $820 MILLION, OR 91 PERCENT OF TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE FOR ORGANIC GROWTH INITIATIVES IN 2018

* SUSTAINING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL $80 MILLION

* INTER PIPELINE - FUNDING FOR 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM EXPECTED TO BE PROVIDED THROUGH EXISTING $1.5 BILLION COMMITTED CREDIT FACILITY, AMONG OTHERS

* SAYS ‍EXPECTS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $110 MILLION IN ITS OIL SANDS TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS IN 2018​