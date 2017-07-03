FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2017 / 4:47 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc :

* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for June 2017, includes REG.-NMS execution statistics

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc - 683 thousand Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTS) in June , 6% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Ending client equity of $104.8 billion for June , 42% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc - 428 thousand client accounts in June , 20% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month

* Interactive Brokers Group - Ending client margin loan balances of $22.7 billion for June 2017, 51% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc- June ending client credit balances of $45.6 billion, 18% higher than prior year and 3% higher than prior month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

