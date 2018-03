BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group Says ‍1.02 Million DARTS In Feb, 50% Higher Than Prior Year

March 1 (Reuters) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc:

* INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP REPORTS BROKERAGE METRICS AND OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR FEBRUARY 2018, INCLUDES REG.-NMS EXECUTION STATISTICS

* INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP INC - IN FEB, ENDING CLIENT EQUITY OF $130.5 BILLION, 40% HIGHER THAN PRIOR YEAR AND 3% LOWER THAN PRIOR MONTH

* INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP INC - ‍1.02 MILLION DAILY AVERAGE REVENUE TRADES IN FEB, 50% HIGHER THAN PRIOR YEAR AND 13% HIGHER THAN PRIOR MONTH​

* INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP - ‍FEB ENDING CLIENT MARGIN LOAN BALANCES OF $28.0 BILLION, 44% HIGHER THAN PRIOR YEAR

* INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP INC - ‍ENDING CLIENT CREDIT BALANCES OF $47.5 BILLION IN FEB, 10% HIGHER THAN PRIOR YEAR

* INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP INC - ‍508,000 CLIENT ACCOUNTS IN FEB, 28% HIGHER THAN PRIOR YEAR AND 2% HIGHER THAN PRIOR MONTH​

* INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP INC - ‍476 ANNUALIZED AVERAGE CLEARED DARTS PER CLIENT ACCOUNT IN FEB​