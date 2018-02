Feb 13 (Reuters) - Intercede Group Plc:

* INTERCEDE GROUP PLC - NEW CONTRACT AWARD

* INTERCEDE GROUP PLC - ‍A MIDDLE EASTERN COUNTRY HAS SELECTED INTERCEDE‘S MYID SOLUTION TO POWER ISSUANCE OF MOBILE GOVERNMENT IDENTITIES TO ITS CITIZENS​

* INTERCEDE GROUP PLC - ‍CONTRACT WILL HAVE AN INITIAL NEW ORDER VALUE OF MORE THAN £1,000,000 AND WILL ALSO GENERATE RECURRING ANNUAL FEES​