FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Intercept announces new data analysis from FLINT trial of OCA
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 12, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Intercept announces new data analysis from FLINT trial of OCA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Intercept announces new data analysis from FLINT trial of OCA in nash patients with type 2 diabetes

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍post-hoc analysis showed that patients with both type 2 diabetes and nash had high rates of advanced fibrosis​

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍OCA-treated patients achieved statistically significant improvements in all histologic measures, including fibrosis​

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals - ‍greater percentage of OCA-treated patients achieved primary endpoint of trial in retrospective analysis of FLINT patients​

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍OCA administration did not impact glycemic control over 72-week treatment period​

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍in flint incidence of adverse events in OCA and placebo arms were similar except for pruritus​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.