BRIEF-Intercept Pharma reports qtrly ‍revenue $41.3 mln vs $5.2 million​

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Intercept Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update
* Intercept - non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses for fiscal year ending Dec 31, 2017 will fall in middle of range of $380 million to $420 million
* Intercept Pharmaceuticals - interim analysis in flagship Phase 3 regenerate trial on track to report in H1 2019
* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc- to streamline operating expenses, decided to deprioritize interest-767 development program for foreseeable future
* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - qtrly rev $41.3 million versus $5.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-3.38, revenue view $37.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Intercept Pharmaceuticals inc qtrly net loss per common and potential common share basic and diluted $2.89 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: