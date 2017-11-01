FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intercept Pharma reports qtrly ‍revenue $41.3 mln vs $5.2 million​
#Regulatory News - Americas
November 1, 2017 / 11:48 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Intercept Pharma reports qtrly ‍revenue $41.3 mln vs $5.2 million​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Intercept - ‍non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses for fiscal year ending Dec 31, 2017 will fall in middle of range of $380 million to $420 million​

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals - ‍interim analysis in flagship Phase 3 regenerate trial on track to report in H1 2019

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc- to streamline operating expenses, decided to deprioritize interest-767 development program for foreseeable future​

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - qtrly ‍rev $41.3 million versus $5.2 million​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-3.38, revenue view $37.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals inc qtrly net loss per common and potential common share basic and diluted $2.89‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

