#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 5, 2017 / 8:45 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange acquires remaining stake in ICE Endex from N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc

* Intercontinental Exchange acquires remaining stake in ICE Endex from N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie

* ICE Endex is now a fully owned subsidiary of ICE, following acquisition of remaining 20% stake of Ice Endex shares

* Says transaction terms were not disclosed and are immaterial to financial results.

* ICE & Gasunie have signed MOU which sets out basis for cooperation in relation to operation of Dutch gas & power markets after deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

