BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange announces sale of Trayport to TMX Group for £350 mln cash
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 27, 2017 / 11:38 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange announces sale of Trayport to TMX Group for £350 mln cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc-

* Intercontinental Exchange announces sale of Trayport to TMX Group in exchange for £350mm cash and NGX and Shorcan Energy

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - deal for ‍£350 million​

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - ‍in addition to cash, ICE will receive NGX and Shorcan Energy Brokers Inc upon completion of transaction​

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - ‍U.K. Competition And Markets Authority (CMA) has approved sale of Trayport to TMX Group​

* Intercontinental Exchange-co, TMX entered non-binding MOU agreeing to explore in future further avenues for possible collaboration​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
