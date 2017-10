Oct 24 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc:

* Intercontinental Exchange announces strategic stake in Euroclear

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - ‍Announced it has acquired a 4.7% stake in Euroclear for EUR 275 million​

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - ‍Anticipates having one representative join board of Euroclear​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: