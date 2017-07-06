FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange Inc says reported June 2017 trading volume and related revenue statistics
July 6, 2017 / 12:37 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange Inc says reported June 2017 trading volume and related revenue statistics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc:

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says reported june 2017 trading volume and related revenue statistics

* Intercontinental Exchange -ICE ADV up 29 percent year-over-year, driven by financials adv up 39 percent year-over-year and energy ADV up 27 percent year-over-year

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - total futures & options contract adv for June was 7.1 million contracts versus 5.5 million contracts in May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

