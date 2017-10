Aug 10 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc-

* Intercontinental Exchange prices $1,000,000,000 in senior notes and issues notice of redemption of NYSE usd notes

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - ‍offering is being made under a shelf registration statement and is expected to close on august 17​

* Intercontinental Exchange-‍senior notes comprise $500 million of 2.350% senior notes due 2022 and $500 million of 3.100% senior notes due 2027​