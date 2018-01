Jan 4 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc:

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS DECEMBER AND FULL YEAR STATISTICS; 2017 FUTURES & OPTIONS ADV +10% Y/Y, OI +11% Y/Y

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC - DEC 2017 TOTAL FUTURES & OPTIONS 5.1 MILLION CONTRACTS VERSUS 5.4 MILLION CONTRACTS IN NOV 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: