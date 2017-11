Nov 15 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc:

* Intercontinental exchange announces management team promotions

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - ‍Charles Vice has been named vice chairman​

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - Mark Wassersug, previously Ice’s SVP of operations, has been named chief operating officer​

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - Benjamin Jackson, has been named president​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: