FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange statement on competition and markets authority decision on ICE/Trayport agreement
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 7, 2017 / 4:54 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange statement on competition and markets authority decision on ICE/Trayport agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc

* Intercontinental Exchange statement on competition and markets authority decision on ice/trayport agreement

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - in interim, trayport will continue to be operated separately and independently as it has been throughout process

* Intercontinental Exchange - disappointed by cma's decision that agreement for additional connectivity between ice and trayport should be terminated

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says will now complete cma process, terminate agreement as instructed and move forward with divestment of trayport

* Notes decision of competition and markets authority (cma) with respect to ice's agreement with trayport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.