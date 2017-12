BRIEF-Intercontinental Hotels Updates on Impact of US Tax Cuts, Jobs Act Bill​

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc :

* INITIAL ESTIMATES ARE ENACTED BILL WILL REDUCE IHG‘S GROUP EFFECTIVE TAX RATE BY MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE POINTS FROM 1 JANUARY 2018‍

* GROUP EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE IN LOW 30S IN 2017 ​

* ‍EXPECTED MEASURES OUTLINED IN BILL WILL RESULT IN SIGNIFICANT, EXCEPTIONAL TAX CREDIT IN FINANCIAL YEAR BILL IS SIGNED INTO LAW

* EXCEPTIONAL TAX CREDIT IN FINANCIAL YEAR BILL IS SIGNED INTO LAW, WHICH WOULD BE REALISED IN CASH TERMS OVER A LONG PERIOD FROM 2018​