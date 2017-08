June 15 (Reuters) - INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA:

* PROCEEDS TO THE ACQUISITION OF FOUR PROPERTIES (SHOP AND AUXILIARY PREMISES) OF A TOTAL SURFACE OF 1.848 SQ. IN ATHENS WORTH EUR 0.9 MILLION

* THE FAIR VALUE IS EUR 1.0 MILLION AND THE ESTIMATED VALUE WAS SET AT EUR 1.1 MILLION

* THE PROPERTIES ARE PARTIALLY LEASED TO "MARKET IN AEBE" AND THE ANNUAL RENTAL YIELD IS 9.30 PERCENT Source text: bit.ly/2rzWD4I Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)