BRIEF-Interface enters amended and restated syndicated facility agreement

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Interface Inc:
* Says on August 8, co entered amended and restated syndicated facility agreement - SEC filing
* Says pursuant to amended facility, lenders agreed to provide to co, certain subsidiaries $250 million multicurrency revolving credit facility
* Says amended facility matures in August of 2022
* Says pursuant to amended facility, lenders have agreed to provide company a $177.5 million term loan
* Says under terms of amended facility, $10 million revolving loan facility previously made available to co's unit in Thailand eliminated