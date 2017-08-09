FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
August 9, 2017 / 7:02 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Interface enters amended and restated syndicated facility agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Interface Inc:

* Says ‍on August 8, co entered amended and restated syndicated facility agreement - SEC filing​

* Says ‍pursuant to amended facility, lenders agreed to provide to co, certain subsidiaries $250 million multicurrency revolving credit facility​

* Says amended facility matures in August of 2022‍​

* Says ‍pursuant to amended facility, lenders have agreed to provide company a $177.5 million term loan​

* Says under terms of amended facility, $10 million revolving loan facility previously made available to co's unit in Thailand eliminated Source text: (bit.ly/2vk32WQ) Further company coverage:

