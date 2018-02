Feb 21 (Reuters) - Interface Inc:

* INTERFACE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q4 SALES ROSE 11.1 PERCENT TO $266.2 MILLION

* IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3% - 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN 2018

* IS TARGETING GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39% - 39.5% IN 2018

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $50 MILLION TO $60 MILLION

* EXPECTS STRONGEST OPERATING INCOME GROWTH IN Q2, Q3 OF 2018, WITH SOFTER GROWTH IN Q1, Q4

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $256.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S