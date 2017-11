Nov 2 (Reuters) - Interfor Corp:

* Interfor reports Q3‘17 results

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.29

* John Horning, chief financial officer, notified board of his intention to retire on Dec 31, 2018​

* Qtrly total sales $489.2 million versus $457.6 million

‍​‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: