July 3, 2017 / 12:12 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Interleukin Genetics to explore strategic alternatives, reduce workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Interleukin Genetics Inc

* Interleukin genetics to explore strategic alternatives, reduce workforce

* Interleukin genetics- will reduce company's workforce by five employees (63%) as part of plan to reduce operating costs

* Interleukin genetics inc - as part of restructuring, company also announced that it is shutting down its ilustra inflammation management program

* Interleukin genetics inc - co will likely not be able to file its quarterly report on form 10-q for quarter ended june 30, 2017 on a timely basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

