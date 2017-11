Nov 9 (Reuters) - Interlink Electronics Inc

* Interlink Electronics reports third quarter and year-to-date (nine month) 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 revenue fell 18 percent to $2.6 million

* "revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 are expected to be lower than prior periods"