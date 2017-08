June 30 (Reuters) - WIIT SPA:

* INTERMONTE SIM FULLY EXERCISES GREENSHOE OPTION FOR PURCHASE OF 92,560 WIIT SHARES PLACED AT PRICE OF EUR 45.00 PER SHARE

* FOLLOWING EXERCISE OF THE GREENSHOE OPTION THE FLOATING MARKET IS ABOUT 27.7% OF SHARE CAPITAL

* THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE COLLECTION AMOUNTED TO EUR 31.9 MILLION Source text: reut.rs/2tsHYNB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)