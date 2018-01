Jan 24 (Reuters) - R1 Rcm Inc:

* INTERMOUNTAIN HEALTHCARE SELECTS R1 FOR INTEGRATED, ENTERPRISE-WIDE REVENUE CYCLE

* R1 RCM-ANNOUNCED EXPANDED 10-YEAR DEAL WITH INTERMOUNTAIN HEALTHCARE TO BE EXCLUSIVE RCM PROVIDER ACROSS ALL INTERMOUNTAIN HEALTHCARE PATIENT CARE SITES