6 days ago
BRIEF-International Barrier agrees to combine with Louisiana-Pacific Corp
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
August 1, 2017 / 12:02 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-International Barrier agrees to combine with Louisiana-Pacific Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - International Barrier Technology Inc :

* Press release - International Barrier enters agreement to combine with Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

* Louisiana-Pacific Canada and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation have agreed to buy all of shares of co

* Arrangement will require approval of at least 66 pct of votes cast by company shareholders

* International Barrier Technology Inc-each common share of co to be transferred to Louisiana-Pacific Canada Ltd, Louisiana-Pacific Corp for $0.41/common share

* Total deal price of US$22 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

