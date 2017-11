Nov 1 (Reuters) - INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC :

* INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST - ‍ALAN CLIFTON WILL BE RETIRING AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND AS DIRECTOR AT CONCLUSION OF AGM TO BE HELD ON 12 DEC 2017​

* INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC - JOHN ASTON, AN EXISTING DIRECTOR , WILL SUCCEED CLIFTON AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING HIS RETIREMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)