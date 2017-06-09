BRIEF-International Entertainment Corp appoints new Chairman

June 9 (Reuters) - International Entertainment Corp :
* Cheng Kar Shun will resign as Chairman of board
* Choi Chiu Fai Stanley will be appointed as Chairman of board
* Lo Lin Shing, Simon will resign as Deputy Chairman of board
* With effect from 10 June 2017, Cheng Kar Shun and Lo Lin Shing, Simon will resign as executive directors
* To Hin Tsun, Gerald; & Cheng Kam Chiu, Stewart will resign as executive directors
* Cheng Kam Biu, Wilson, Cheng Chi Kong And Cheng Chi Him will resign as executive directors from 10 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: