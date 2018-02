Feb 5 (Reuters) - International Entertainment Corp :

* ENTERS TERM SHEET WITH DAVID WHELAN, PATRICIA WHELAN, TRUSTEES OF WHELAN FAMILY BARE TRUST & JAYNE ALISON BEST

* ‍CO TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF WIGAN ATHLETIC HOLDINGS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)