June 23 (Reuters) - International Entertainment Corp

* Fy revenue hk$290.7 million versus hk$330.9 million

* Board does not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 march 2017

* Profit for year attributable hk$51.866 million versus hk$31.703 million