BRIEF-International Game Technology reports Q3 adjusted EPS $0.40

Nov 14 (Reuters) - International Game Technology Plc
* International Game Technology Plc reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.40
* Q3 loss per share $3.95
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* International Game Technology Plc - expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA of $1,640 - 1,680 million for full-year period
* International Game Technology - qtrly net loss includes $714 million non-cash impairment charge and $118 million of net foreign exchange loss
* International Game Technology Plc qtrly revenue $1,221 million versus $1,266 million