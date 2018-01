BRIEF-International Public Partnerships Says Does Not Believe Liquidation Of Carillion Would Have Significant Valuation Impact On Co

Jan 26 (Reuters) - INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS LTD -

* ‍NOTES RECENT MARKET COMMENTARY REGARDING IMPACT OF LIQUIDATION OF CARILLION PLC​

* ‍SINCE JAN 15, MADE GOOD PROGRESS ON TRANSITION OF PROJECTS MANAGED BY CARILLION SERVICES LIMITED TO ALTERNATIVE PROVIDERS

* ‍REITERATES STATEMENT CO DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT LIQUIDATION OF CARILLION IS LIKELY TO HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT VALUATION IMPACT ON CO

* ‍WHILE CO EXPECTS TO INCUR MODEST TRANSACTION COSTS, DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY SIGNIFICANT CONSEQUENTIAL VALUATION OR CASHFLOW IMPACT​

* ‍WHILE SUCH TRANSFERS ARE NOT YET COMPLETED, CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF THE ITEMS IS LIKELY TO BE LESS THAN £1.5M​