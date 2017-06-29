FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-International Seaways announces agreement to acquire two 2017-built Suezmax Tankers
June 29, 2017

BRIEF-International Seaways announces agreement to acquire two 2017-built Suezmax Tankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - International Seaways Inc

* International Seaways announces agreement to acquire two 2017-built Suezmax Tankers

* International Seaways Inc- International Seaways intends to fund vessel acquisitions from available liquidity

* International Seaways Inc - ‍following delivery of two vessels, International Seaways will have a total fleet of 57 vessels​

* International Seaways Inc- Vessels are expected to deliver to company by end of July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

