BRIEF-International Seaways Announces Agreement To Acquire Six VLCCs

Dec 21 (Reuters) - International Seaways Inc:

* INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SIX VLCCS

* INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC - ‍PURCHASE PRICE FOR SIX-VESSEL ACQUISITION IS $434 MILLION, INCLUSIVE OF ASSUMED DEBT.​

* INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC - ‍IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION, CO TO ASSUME DEBT CURRENTLY SECURED BY ACQUIRED VESSELS​

* INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS- TO BUY HOLDING COMPANIES FOR 6 300,000 DWT VLCCS FROM EURONAV NV IN CONNECTION WITH EURONAV‘S ACQUISITION OF GENER8 MARITIME

* INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC - ‍DEBT CURRENTLY SECURED BY ACQUIRED VESSELS CONSISTS $311 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY​