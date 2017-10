Oct 3 (Reuters) - Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd

* Internet gold golden lines will issue nis 201 million par value of series d debentures in exchange for nis 181 million par value of series C debentures

* Internet Gold Golden Lines-private placement was structured as increase to outstanding series d debentures of co, which were first issued in March 2014