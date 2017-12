Dec 19 (Reuters) - Interoil Exploration And Production Asa :

* ‍PHOENIX GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC TRANSFERRED 16,044,306 SHARES IN CO TO IOX INVESTMENTS LIMITED​

* ‍FOLLOWING SUCH TRANSFER, PHOENIX GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC WILL HOLD 787,830 SHARES ​

* ‍FOLLOWING SUCH TRANSFER, PHOENIX GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC WILL HOLD 787,830 SHARES ​

* ‍IOX INVESTMENTS LIMITED WILL HOLD 16,044,306 SHARES​