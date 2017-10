Oct 12 (Reuters) - Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc

* Interpace Diagnostics Group says it entered into warrant exercise agreements with certain holders of co’s warrants issued in June 2017​

* Interpace Diagnostics Group - The holders agreed to exercise warrants for 4 million shares of co's common stock at warrant exercise price of $1.25 per share​