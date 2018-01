Jan 10 (Reuters) - INTERPARFUMS SA:

* 2017 GUIDANCE RAISED AGAIN‍​

* 2017 THE OPERATING MARGIN EXPECTED TO REACH AROUND 13.5%‍​

* 2017 SALES, TO BE PUBLISHED ON JANUARY 30, 2018, NOW EXPECTED TO REACH €415-€420M, UP MORE THAN 13% FROM 2016; Source text : bit.ly/2qMgmTs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)