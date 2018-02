Feb 12 (Reuters) - Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust :

* INTERRENT PROPERTY ACQUISITION UPDATE

* INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ‍REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 2 PROPERTIES, TOTALLING 172 SUITES, IN GRIMSBY, ONTARIO FOR $21.1 MILLION

* INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ‍PURCHASE DEAL WILL BE SECURED WITH CONVENTIONAL FINANCING AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN FEBRUARY OF THIS YEAR​